Love to Nippon, the annual event commemorating the earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster that struck Japan’s Tohoku region in 2011, has been canceled due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

The event was scheduled for Saturday, March 7, at 11:30 a.m. at LAPD Headquarters, 100 W. First St. in Los Angeles.

The board of the Love to Nippon Project made the decision to cancel after Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on March 4.