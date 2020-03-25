LTSC Shares Update on Safety Measures During COVID-19 Pandemic

A message from the Little Tokyo Service Center regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

=*=

The highest priority for Little Tokyo Service Center is the health and well-being of our community, as well as our staff and volunteers. It is with this in mind that we want to share an update regarding measures we are taking to safeguard those we work with.

LTSC is monitoring the latest news about the virus and adhering to all mandates and recommendations from public health officials. Effective Tuesday, March 17, the doors to our Little Tokyo office are closed to the public as a safety measure. However, we will continue to provide services to our clients and the community. Where possible, we are using phone and video communications in lieu of in-person meetings. For the most up-to-date information from LTSC please visit our Facebook page, LTSC.org or call (213) 473-3030.

Social Services

With a staff of 20 experienced multilingual social workers, LTSC assists people in Little Tokyo and the broader Southern California community. The social services department will continue to provide services to people in need. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, we are making the following changes:

• Please call (213) 473-3035 to contact Social Services directly.

• To ensure the safety of our staff and clients, we are no longer accepting walk-in appointments.

• We will provide services by phone, with follow-up by email and mail as necessary.

• If a client requests in-person assistance, their counselor or care manager will determine if an appointment is needed.

• Home visits will be done on an as-needed basis.

• Support groups, workshops and community presentations have been canceled.

• Far East Lounge is temporarily closed and classes are canceled until April 3.

Resident Services

LTSC provides affordable housing and resident services for families and individuals. LTSC Resident Services staff will continue to support the residents of our buildings and people in need in the surrounding areas. We are making the following adjustments in our services:

• All youth programming will be temporarily suspended until further notice.

• Previously scheduled workshops and events will be postponed to a later date.

• Tax preparation services through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program will be conducted by appointment only while virtual drop-off is available.

• Assistance to complete the Census 2020 survey will be provided by appointment only.

• Walk-in appointments are currently not being accepted and in-person appointments will be made only if necessary.

• Families and individuals in need of assistance are encouraged to contact Resident Services staff via phone or email:

Nancy Alcaraz, (213) 473-1626, [email protected]

Gilda Hernandez, (213) 473-3024, [email protected]

Child Development

LTSC’s Child Development department creates safe and supportive learning environments for children. With the City of Los Angeles temporarily closing schools, we are dedicated to continue providing a safe space for children.

• Our Angelina Preschool and Family Child Care will currently remain open until further notice.

How You Can Help

There is much that the city can do to help those most in need — seniors, low-income families, those experiencing homelessness, small businesses. We ask our community to CALL their Los Angeles City Council member TODAY and ask that they adopt the Healthy LA platform. In particular, there is much that you can do to lend a hand to small businesses who are struggling during this unprecedented time.

• We are looking for volunteers to deliver food items and supplies to seniors in our community. If you are over the age of 18 yet under 65 and not exhibiting any symptoms of illness, please sign up using this form.

• Visit the Little Tokyo Community Council webpage to see current hours and delivery availability of your favorite local stores and restaurants.

• Follow your favorite Little Tokyo businesses on social media and order food from those who have delivery and online sales capacity.

• Encourage friends and family to purchase early holiday and birthday gifts in the form of gift cards from your favorite Little Tokyo establishments.

• Hire a Little Tokyo restaurant to cater a lunch for you or your co-workers.

• Write a blog post on your website or social media about your love for small businesses.

• Leave reviews for your favorite small businesses.

In a fluid situation that changes every day, we will strive to keep you informed of any changes in our services or programs. Thank you for your ongoing confidence, trust and understanding.