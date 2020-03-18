Manzanar National Historic Site Closes Visitor Center

INDEPENDENCE — Manzanar National Historic Site is taking proactive steps to implement the latest guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and local and state authorities to promote social distancing.

As of March 17, Manzanar National Historic Site has closed the Visitor Center and Block 14 barracks, latrine, and mess hall until further notice.

Outdoor areas, including the auto tour road, gardens, and cemetery, remain open during daylight hours. Visitors may explore the site on foot but are asked to not disturb or collect anything. No visitor amenities are available at Manzanar, except for a pit toilet adjacent to the historic cemetery. Visitors must bring their own drinking water and carry out their trash.

People are also encouraged to “explore” Manzanar’s stories online at:

Manzanar National Historic Site – Home page

https://www.nps.gov/manz/index.htm

Manzanar National Historic Site – Exhibits

https://www.nps.gov/museum/exhibits/manz/

Manzanar National Historic Site on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/ManzanarNationalHistoricSite

Manzanar National Historic Site on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/manzanarnps/

Manzanar National Historic Site: YouTube channel

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVrqWFbuonduneCCwt4KnNQ

Manzanar National Historic Site is located at 5001 Highway 395, six miles south of Independence and nine miles north of Lone Pine.

The National Park Service urges visitors to follow CDC guidance to prevent the spread of infectious diseases by maintaining a safe distance between yourself and others; washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze; and most importantly, staying home if you feel sick.

For high-risk populations, such as the elderly and people with underlying conditions, we ask that they take extra caution and follow CDC guidance for those at higher risk of serious illness.