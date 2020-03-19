Mitsuwa Institutes Special Hours for Seniors, Expecting Mothers

Mitsuwa Marketplace has announced dedicated shopping hours on Saturdays for customers who are over 60 years old and expecting mothers one hour before the stores open to the public, until further notice.

Special hours start on March 21 one hour before the official opening time at the Del Amo store, 3525 W. Carson St., Torrance. Effective March 18, hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at all stores except New Jersey (9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.), San Jose (9 a.m.-3 p.m.), Plano, Texas (10 a.m.-6 p.m.) and Waikiki (11 a.m.=7 p.m.).

For more information, call (310) 782-0335 or visit http://mitsuwa.com.