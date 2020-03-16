More Cancellations, Postponements Announced

Cherry Blossom Cultural Festival (Torrance)

To help slow the spread of coronavirus, the City of Torrance announced closures and postponements and preventative measures out of an abundance of caution and in the interest of the community’s health and well-being.

Event was scheduled for April 5 at Columbia Park. Info: [email protected], https://www.cityoftorranceca.com/event-status.html

Cherry Blossom Festival (Monterey Park)

The health and well-being for our families and friends are top of mind amid the spread of the COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, Cherry Blossom Festival Committee has cancelled the Monterey Park Cherry Blossom Festival. While this decision comes at a time of uncertainty, we take the health of our vendors, performers, sponsors and community very seriously.

Event was scheduled for April 25-26 at Barnes Park. For info on other Monterey Park closures: (626) 307-1458, www.montereypark.ca.gov

Image Movers Film Festival (UCLA)

Due to COVID-19 concerns and UCLA’s recent advisory, we regret to inform you that we are postponing the remaining two weekends of the Image Movers: UCLA Asian American Studies Center 50th Anniversary Film Festival (March 13-21). We will be working with our partners to reschedule to later dates.

Please read more (including info re: purchased tickets) on our website at: http://aasc.ucla.edu/aasc50/film.

Thank you for all your support of the Image Movers Film Festival and the UCLA Asian American Studies Center!

Japan Foundation, Los Angeles

Following recommendations from the City of Los Angeles, the Japan Foundation, Los Angeles is now closed temporarily to the public until further notice. All public programs and events we planned to host at our location in mid-Wilshire have been canceled at this time. Our JF Nihongo Japanese Language Courses have been moved online for the rest of the current winter term.

We are currently exploring ways for you to enjoy our vast resources of Japanese language and culture virtually, and we will be sure to let you know about these initiatives.

JFLA will continue to monitor the situation and assess the need to continue the closure of our public spaces and will notify you immediately of any updates by email, website, and through our social media platforms. If you have any specific inquiries during this time, please feel free to contact us using the form at the following link: https://www.jflalc.org/contact.

We look forward to welcoming you back to JFLA soon. — Hideki Hara, Director

Info: www.jflalc.org

Jerome/Rohwer Pilgrimage (Arkansas)

Postponed. Scheduled for April 16-19. Manzanar Pilgrimage also postponed. Tule Lake Pilgrimage canceled. Info: www.JAMPilgrimages.com/events

Little Tokyo Public Library (Los Angeles)

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, all public events are canceled t hrough March 31. The library remains open, and we welcome you. Digital services and collections are always available at http://lapl.org.

Info: (213) 612-0525, www.lapl.org/branches/little-tokyo

“Paper Chase” (JANM)

Zentoku Foundation’s premiere screening of “Paper Chase: Japanese American History Through the Lens of Vernacular Newspapers” on April 11 at Japanese American National Museum has been postponed. Email [email protected] if you would like to be notified when this screening is rescheduled.

SEJSCC Dinner (Norwalk)

Thank you, everyone, for your continued support of SEJSCC (South East Japanese School & Community Center). In an abundance of caution with the coronavirus situation, the recognition dinner that was scheduled for March 21 has been postponed until June 20. If you have tickets, please hold on to them. If the new date keeps you from attending, please contact SEJSCC. Thank you for your understanding.

Info: (562) 863-5996, http://sejscc.org

Short Film Screening (Gardena)

Greater L.A. JACL screening of three short films about Little Tokyo on March 22 at Merit Park Recreation Hall in Gardena has been postponed. Info: Louise Sakamoto, (310) 634-9032, [email protected]

USC Pacific Asia Museum (Pasadena)

While the situation with the coronavirus COVID-19 is rapidly evolving, our highest priority is the health, safety, and well-being of our staff, visitors and the USC Pacific Asia Museum community. With this in mind, USC Pacific Asia Museum (USC PAM) will temporarily close to the public beginning this Monday, March 16-April 14, 2020 until further notice as the region works to minimize the spread of coronavirus COVID-19.

Stay in touch, stay healthy, and we hope to welcome everyone back to USC PAM soon.

(626) 787-2680, http://pacificasiamuseum.usc.edu

Yamato: The Drummers of Japan (Cerritos)

Show scheduled for March 28 at Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts has been canceled. A message from the group (March 15):

Dear all, How are you? Yamato members are fine! But our U.S. tour has to stop at here for this time. Sorry. It was a last-minute decision …

We will leave to Japan. We’d like to say thank you for coming to see us. If you have our ticket, please talk with the venue soon. And please wait us for the next time.

We are looking forward to see you all! Take care! See you soon!

On the Web: www.yamato.jp