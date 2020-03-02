NASA Astronaut to Speak at Onizuka Space Science Day

TORRANCE — Onizuka Space Science Day is dedicated to the memory of the seven Challenger astronauts, who on Jan. 28, 1986 lost their lives in pursuit of their dreams. Their courage and ambition continues to inspire all.

Onizuka Space Science Day 2020 will be held on Saturday, March 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at El Camino College’s Marsee Auditorium, 16007 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance. Students in Grades 5 through 12 are invited to attend.

The featured speaker will be NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei, who served as flight engineer on the International Space Station for Expedition 53/54, logging 168 days in space and completing four space walks. He is a retired U.S. Army colonel.

The event will include classroom presentations and demonstrations led by El Camino professors and students, as well as guests from other institutions, including JPL. Attendees will also participate in hands-on science activities and experiments, including an egg-drop competition. Free lunch for the first 800 students.

The Ellison S. Onizuka Memorial Committee, El Camino College, and American Honda Motor Co., Inc. sponsor this free, hands-on conference. This year marks the 34tg anniversary of the Challenger accident that took the life of Elllison Onizuka, the first Japanese American in space.

For more information, call (310) 660-3487, email [email protected] or visit: www.elcamino.edu/academics/naturalsciences/onizuka-space-science-day/