New James Bond Film Delayed Amid Coronavirus Concerns

“No Time to Die,” the newest film in the decades-old James Bond series, has had its April release postponed, as fears over the new coronavirus prompt curbing of events that gather large crowds.

Producers Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli released a statement that read, “After careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of ‘No Time to Die’ will be postponed until November 2020.”

The movie, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, is the 25th entry in the iconic spy adventure franchise and the fifth and last Bond film to star Daniel Craig. The cast also includes Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz and Ralph Fiennes.

In the film, Bond has left active service but is approached by Felix Leiter, his friend and a CIA officer, who enlists his help in the search for Valdo Obruchev, a missing scientist. When it becomes apparent that Obruchev was abducted, Bond must confront a danger the likes of which the world has never seen before.

Fukunaga, who co-wrote the screenplay with Neal Purvis, Robert Wade and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, replaced the original director, Danny Boyle. Fukunaga is known for directing the films “Sin Nombre,” “Jane Eyre” and “Beasts of No Nation” as well as the first season of the HBO series “True Detective” and all 10 episodes of the Netflix series “Maniac.”