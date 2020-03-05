Nichi Bei Bento Box Mochiko Chicken Fundraiser

SAN FRANCISCO — The Nichi Bei Foundation will hold its Bento Box Mochi Chicken Fundraiser on Sunday, March 8, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Konko Church of San Francisco, 1755 Laguna St. in San Francisco Japantown.

Cost: $13 in advance, $15 day of event (limited). Partial proceeds will benefit Cultural Arts Scholarships.

Sponsored by Konko Church of San Francisco. Supported by Nakayoshi Young Professionals and North American Distributing Co. Inc.

For more information, call (415) 673-1009, email [email protected] or visit www.nichibei.org/bento-box.