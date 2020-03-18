Nishi Hongwanji Announces Closure

The Nishi Hongwanji Los Angeles Betsuin in Little Tokyo announced on March 13 that it will be closing until further notice.

The temple made that decision following recommendations by L.A. County on the coronavirus epidemic.

Rimban William Briones, in an email to members, wrote: “After much thought and consideration of the health and well being of our members and community, I, with the consultation of others have decided to close Nishi’s facilities until further notice. All activities, meetings and gatherings will be suspended.

“The office will remain open during the week and weekends with staff and ministers. The Nokotsuko will remain open. Regarding memorial services and funerals, I will consider them case by case.

“We are in the progression of an epidemic and it is essential that we implement ‘social distancing’ as an effective way to slow the spread of the virus.

“This was decision was not made lightly, I realize this will cause much inconvenience and loss revenue, but your health is the utmost importance.”