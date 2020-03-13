NPS Postpones Amache Special Resource Study Public Scoping Meetings

Based on recommendations from federal, state and local health authorities, the National Park Service has decided to postpone public meetings in California that were planned as part of the Amache Special Resource Study.

The NPS will notify stakeholders and the public once new dates for the public meetings have been identified. The NPS will continue to curtail travel to certain destinations, or postpone or cancel events should the CDC issue additional advisories or local health authorities issue recommendations intended to slow the spread of the virus.

On March 6, the San Francisco Department of Public Health issued a health advisory announcing aggressive recommendations to reduce the spread of coronavirus, including social distancing. On March 7, the State of California issued similar guidance.

In order to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus and to protect the most vulnerable, including the elderly and people with underlying conditions, the NPS is following guidance from the CDC, state and local health officials, and OPM to cancel or postpone large gatherings (defined as 50 or more people), minimize person-to-person contacts, and reduce non-essential travel.

The NPS has launched a special resource study of the Granada Relocation Center, known as Amache, in Colorado. Congress authorized this study to evaluate its national significance and determine the suitability and feasibility of designating it as a unit of the national park system. The NPS would like to engage the public in discussions about Amache.

The purposes of the public meetings are to:

• Increase understanding of the study, why it’s conducted and the study process

• For the NPS to learn from participants about resources and issues.

• For the NPS to hear participants’ goals and vison for the study and outcomes.

For further information, see the National Park Service Amache Special Resource Study project website: https://parkplanning.nps.gov/projectHome.cfm?projectID=92521

Meetings were planned for Sunday, March 15, in San Francisco; Monday, March 16, in Sebastopol; Tuesday, March 17, in Sacramento and San Jose; Wednesday, March 18, in Merced and Oakland; Thursday, March 19, in Los Angeles; Friday, March 20, in Gardena;

Link for responding to public comment questions:

https://parkplanning.nps.gov/document.cfm?parkID=415&projectID=92521&documentID=101266