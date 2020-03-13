OAA Decides to Postpone March 28 Concert

After much deliberation and advisement, the Okinawa Association of America and Amuse, Inc. (BEGIN’s management company) have decided to postpone the BEGIN concert set for March 28 at El Camino College’s Marsee Auditorium.

OAA President Edward Kamiya issued the following statement on Friday:

“In following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s call for postponement or cancellations of large groups with more than 250 people due to the COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus) pandemic, the OAA has decided to honor this recommendation and Amuse, Inc. agrees with this decision. We are postponing the March 28 BEGIN concert.

“The health and safety of our ticket holders are our top priority. This was an extremely difficult decision but we want to act accordingly to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“We apologize for the inconvenience to ticket holders who have made travel arrangements. We are working to find a new date for the concert and hope to have one shortly.

“Ticket holders have the choice of keeping their seats for the upcoming concert or obtaining refunds. If ticket holders want refunds and they purchased through El Camino College, they can call Marsee Auditorium at (800) 832-2787 or [email protected] If tickets were purchased through Eventbrite, please fill out this form: http://bit.ly/BEGINMARCHTICKETS.

“Follow us on social media at @oaamensore on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for additional updates.

“We are grateful for your patience and understanding as we try to navigate the course of this situation.”