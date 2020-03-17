OACC to Be Closed Until Further Notice

OAKLAND — As of March 15, the City of Oakland issued an update expanding closures of additional city facilities, which includes the Oakland Asian Cultural Center (OACC).

In compliance to Alameda County Shelter in Place Order, OACC will be closed to the public until further notice. OACC staff will notify and work with affected partners to mitigate the impact of this closure.

However, the staff is still working remotely from home, so you can still email them at [email protected] to verify the latest schedule information.

“We hope everyone stays safe and healthy, and look forward to welcoming you back soon,” OACC said.Follow the updates from the City of Oakland here.