Part 2 of ‘47 Ronin’ at Faith UMC

TORRANCE — Faith United Methodist Church, 2115 W. 182nd St. in Torrance, will present Japanese Movie Night on Sunday, March 15, at 5 p.m.

This month: “47 Ronin, Part 2” (1941), directed by Kenji Mizoguchi. The New Yorker called it “simply one of the great political films of all time. It’s the story of a group of samurai whose lord has been put to death — ordered to commit hara-kiri — by the shogun, and whose castle has been confiscated. The warriors of the title take it upon themselves to avenge the injustice.”

Free admission and popcorn. There will be a short reflection after the movie.

Upcoming: April 19, “Memories of Tomorrow.” May 17, “Kagemusha.” June 28, “24 Eyes.”

For more information, call (310) 217-7000 or visit http://faithsouthbay.org.