Presentation on Community Cookbooks at Yu-Ai Kai

SAN JOSE — Yu-Ai Kai Lecture Series and Japanese American Museum of San Jose present “Community Cookbooks: Sharing Family Recipes Through the Generations” on Saturday, March 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Yu-Ai Kai, Room 200, 588 N. 4th St. in San Jose Japantown.

Nina F. Ichikawa, executive director of the Berkeley Food Institute, will share her article “Community Cookbooks: Asian American Food Selfies.”

Come for a lively discussion about such topics as: What are your stories behind favorite family recipes? Did you learn to cook from a family member or cookbooks? How were family recipes passed down to you?

Enjoy a light lunch of favorites from local cookbooks and learn the story behind each luncheon dish.

Registration: $25. Advance sign-ups required. Seating limited. All proceeds benefit JAMsj and Yu-Ai Kai programs.

Reserve your spot at the Yu-Ai Kai front desk or call (408) 294-2595. For more information on Yu-Ai Kai programs, visit www.yuaikai.org.