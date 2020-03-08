Reading of Rosie Narasaki’s ‘(Un)rivaled’

A reading of “(Un)rivaled,” a new play by New West member Rosie Narasaki, directed by Jully Lee, will take place on Sunday, March 8, at 12 p.m. at Ensemble Studio Theater LA, 3269 Casitas Ave., Los Angeles.

Eleventh-century ladies-in-waiting Murasaki Shikibu and Sei Shonagon are, to this day, two of Japan’s most beloved writers. They also kind of hated each other.

This play is about friendship, heartbreak and what it means to be a female writer. Perhaps most of all, it’s about how the more things change, the more they stay the same — even after a thousand years.

Featuring Sophie Oda, Jacqueline Misaye, Jessica Jade Andres, Edward Chen, and Mary Kamitaki.

Suggested donation: $10. Complimentary mimosas, coffee and snacks.

Email [email protected] with your name and the number in your party.