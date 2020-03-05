Remembering Minoru Yasui

“Never Give Up! Minoru Yasui and the Fight for Justice” was screened on Feb. 23 at Faith United Methodist Church in Torrance. Director Holly Yasui (center), Minoru Yasui’s daughter, is pictured with two fellow filmmakers who worked on her documentary, Cory Shiozaki (“The Manzanar Fishing Club”) and Janice Tanaka (“Rebel with a Cause”). The event was co-sponsored by Faith UMC’s Social Action Committee and Greater L.A. JACL. The film was also shown on Feb. 22 at the Japanese American National Museum.

During World War II, Minoru Yasui (1916-1986) initiated a legal test case by deliberately violating military orders that lead to the incarceration of persons of Japanese ancestry in U.S. concentration camps. He spent nine months in solitary confinement awaiting his appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, which ruled against him. For more information, visit www.minoruyasuifilm.org.

J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo