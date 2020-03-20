Restrictions Implemented at Nikkei Senior Gardens

Nikkei Senior Gardens in Arleta made the following announcement on March 15.

Nikkei Senior Gardens’ number one priority is the health and safety of our residents, families and team members. In accordance with federal/state government and local health organizations, it is critical we follow their direction to ensure we take the appropriate steps toward our COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) prevention efforts.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) healthcare associations and local health departments are encouraging the public to avoid long-term care facilities, clarifying the increased risk presented to older adults from COVID-19. We wanted to make you aware of additional steps were taking in observance with all state and local executive orders and official guidelines throughout the U.S.

It is important to acknowledge that there are currently no known cases of COVID-19 at the community. We have in place and are reinforcing our health and safety protocols, which include preventative measures and emergency preparedness.

After careful consideration, Nikkei Senior Gardens is now implementing additional steps within our community to continue the focus on the health and safety of our residents and our team members. ++We ask all visitors to closely adhere to all the guidelines.++

Visitation Restrictions

• We are now implementing restrictions on non-essential individuals, including family members, non-essential vendors and volunteers, from visiting our community for the time being. This new protocol will go into effect starting at the end of visiting hours, 7 p.m. PST on Sunday, March 15.

• Exceptions for hospice, necessary home health nursing needs, essential personnel and any end-of-life family visitation. Medical professionals must ensure they have not been in an affected community or facility and are following the CDC’s transmission-based precautions. We will require these visits to occur in the resident’s apartment.

• We will also take advantage of technology to assist individuals with staying connected with loved ones via phone calls, video chat, or email. Please contact the director of life enrichment for more information at [email protected]

• Screenings of all visitors, residents, vendors, and staff before entry to the community.

• We are not conducting tours at this time. If you would like to learn more about our community, please contact our associate executive director to receive more information via phone call or email.

Community Updates

• We have suspended all group activities until further notice. We have eliminated all outside entertainers, instructors and volunteers from entering the community that would increase the opportunity to bring any virus into the community. All events, including marketing events, have been canceled or are being held off-site to also prevent bringing any health concerns into the community.

• We are suspending all meals in our main dining hall, including no guest meals, to limit exposure. We will be providing resident meals via room service delivery, Please note that meals will be adjusted to meet health and service needs.

• We also ask that you do not remove your loved one from the community for any trips, outings or other non-essential doctor/dentist visits. Any resident leaving the community may be subject to a 14-day isolation period to ensure their health and the safety of others is a priority.

• All transportation for medical runs, shopping or other events have been canceled. For any resident in need of transportation, arrangements can be made with family or with the community concierge through outside services as needed. If a resident is ill and has a need to see a physician, we will request the family transport that individual resident or we will contact non-emergency medical transport to assist the resident.

•Any home health appointments that are not critical to a resident’s recovery are requested to be canceled until further notice. If it is for an essential need, such as wound care or hospice care, we will continue to allow those visits within the community while still requesting the medical professional provide us with assurance they have not been in an affected community or facility and are following the CDC’s transmission-based precautions.

• Enhanced cleaning procedures. Implementing higher-frequency sanitation on all common surface areas, such as door handles, handrails, etc.

Employee Requirements

• All employees are screened on a daily basis at the start of their shift to ensure they are not experiencing any signs or symptoms of the virus. Additionally, we are tracking other places of employment and/or travel that may have included visits to domestic or international areas that are currently experiencing the COVID-19 virus. Any employee or an employee with a family member who has symptoms of any virus is instructed to remain off work until cleared.

We apologize for the inconvenience, but we feel it is our duty to our residents to be vigilant under such circumstances. If you have any immediate questions or concerns, please reach out to your community executive director. We look forward to continuing to serve you and your families of our abilities and we will continue to update you as more information is available.

For updates on the COVID-19 virus, please see these additional resources:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

https://www.who.int/news-room/q-a-detail/q-a-coronaviruses

https://www.keiro.org/fact-sheet/coronavirus (English)

https://www.keiro.org/jp/fact-sheet/coronavirus-jp (Japanese)

Contact Nikkei Senior Gardens at (818) 899-1000 or visit: https://nikkeiseniorgardens.com/