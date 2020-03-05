Results for APA Incumbents, Challengers in Legislative Races

Following are semi-official election results for Asian Pacific American candidates in California legislative races.

U.S. House of Representatives

District 6 — Incumbent Rep. Doris Matsui (D-Sacramento) led with 65.0 percent (43,823), followed by Republican Chris Bish (17.5 percent, 11,780), Republican Sherwood Ellsworth Haisty Jr. (9.5 percent, 6,422), and Democrat Benjamin Emard (8.0 percent, 5,381).

District 7 — Incumbent Rep. Ami Bera (D-Sacramento) led with 45.3 percent (40,614), but appeared unable to avoid a runoff with Republican Buzz Patterson (37.9 percent, 33,964). Also running were Republican Jon Ivy (7.6 percent, 6,806), Democrat Jeff Burdick (6.8 percent, 6,081) and Green Party member Chris Richardson (2.4 percent, 2,116).

District 17 — Incumbent Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Santa Clara) led with 65.7 percent (53,592), followed by Republican Ritesh Tandon (23.7 percent, 19,358), Democrat Stephen Forbes (8.2 percent, 6,666) and Libertarian Joe Dehn (2.3 percent, 1,905).

District 21 — Incumbent Rep. TJ Cox (D-Fresno) had 36.1 percent (15,730) to Republican challenger David Valadao’s 53.0 percent (23,090). Also running were Democrat Ricardo De La Fuente (8.3 percent, 3,633) and Republican Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente (2.5 percent, 1,087). The top two candidates move on to the November general election, with Valadao attempting to retake the seat he lost to Cox two years ago.

District 22 — Democrat Bobby Bliatout, the son of Hmong refugees, was a distant third with 11.9 percent (13,972) in his attempt to unseat Republican incumbent Devin Nunes of Tulare (59.1 percent, 69,326). Democrat Phil Arballo was second with 23.3 percent (27,387). Democrat Dary Rezvani was fourth with 3.1 percent (3,593) and no-party-preference candidate Eric Garcia was fifth with 2.7 percent (3,112).

District 27 — Incumbent Judy Chu (D-Pasadena), chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, was far ahead with 69.0 percent (72,897), followed by Republican Beatrice Cardenas (12.4 percent, 13,047), Republican Johnny Nalbandian (14.8 percent, 13,959) and no-party-preference candidate Christian Daly (4.0 percent, 4,214).

District 33 — Incumbent Ted Lieu (D-Torrance) led with 57.2 percent (74,575). His nearest challenger was Republican James Bradley (19.6 percent, 25,484), followed by Republican Sarah Sun Liew (6.9 percent, 8,966), Democrat Liz Barris (6.8 percent, 8,879), Democrat Albert Maxwell Goldberg (4.9 percent, 6,418), and no-party-preference candidate Kenneth Wright (4.6 percent, 6,005).

District 34 — Democrat David Kim fell short in his challenge to Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Los Angeles) with 22.3 percent (14,865) to the incumbent’s 51.0 percent (34,013). Also running were Democrat Frances Yasmeen Motiwalla (12.9 percent, 8,632), Republican Joanne Wright (8.5 percent, 5,704), and Democrat Keanakay Scott (5.3 percent, 3,506).

District 39 — Republican Young Kim and incumbent Gil Cisneros (D-Fullerton) appeared to be headed for a runoff, finishing 50.6 percent (57,694) to 44.6 percent (51,073). The third candidate was independent Steve Cox (4.9 percent, 5,558). Cisneros defeated Kim, a former state legislator, by three percentage points in 2018.

District 41 — Incumbent Mark Takano (D-Riverside) was ahead of Republican challenger Aja Smith, 48.1 percent (30,277) to 37.6 percent (23,694). Also running was Democrat Grace Willliams (14.3 percent, 8,972).

District 45 — Republican Peggy Huang finished fourth (11.2 percent, 15,804) in her attempt to unseat incumbent Katie Porter (D-Irvine), who received 48.6 percent (68,300). Also running were Republicans Greg Raths (18.8 percent, 26,403), Don Sedgewick (13.8 percent, 19,395), Lisa Sparks (4.1 percent, 5,800), Christopher Gonzales (2.5 percent, 3,483), and Rhonda Furin (1.0 percent, 1,475).

District 47 — Republicans Amy Phan West (15.2 percent, 15,071) and Sou Moua (4.1 percent, 4,093) were among the unsuccessful challengers to incumbent Alan Lowenthal (D-Long Beach), who received 4.0 percent (42,660). Also running were Republican John Briscoe (18.9 percent, 18,729), Democrat Peter Mathews (10.1 percent, 10,039) and Democrat Jalen Dupree McLeod (8.6 percent, 8,560).

District 48 — Republican Michelle Steel, a member of the Orange County Board of Supervisors, and incumbent Harley Rouda (D-Newport Beach) appeared to be heading for a runoff, finishing 36.3 percent (52,867) to 44.6 percent (64,982). Also running were Republican Brian Burley (12.6 percent, 18,352), American Independent Richard Mata (2.6 percent, 3,831), Republican John Thomas Schuesler (2.5 percent, 3,662), and Republican James Brian Griffin (1.3 percent, 1,957).

State Senate

District 29 — Incumbent Ling Llng Chang (R-Diamond Bar) received 49.2 percent (68,403) to Democrat Josh Newman’s 32.9 percent (45,642). Chang unseated Newman in a 2018 recall election after Newman narrowly beat Chang in 2016. The third candidate was Democrat Joseph Cho (17.9 percent, 24,879).

District 37 — Democrat Dave Min, a UC Irvine law professor, is challenging incumbent John Moorlach (R-Costa Mesa) along with fellow Democrat Katrina Foley, mayor of Costa Mesa. Moorlach was ahead with 49.6 percent (88,681), followed by Min (25.9 percent, 46,368) and Foley (24.5 percent, 43,921).

State Assembly

Disrict 17 — Incumbent David Chiu (D-San Francisco), chair of the API Legislative Caucus, ran unopposed and received 73,112 votes.

District 18 — Incumbent Rob Bonta (D-Oakland) finished with 85.9 percent (36,580) to Republican Stephen Slauson’s 14.1 percent (6,003).

District 19 — Incumbent Phil Ting (D-San Francisco) bested Republican John McDonnell, 79.3 percent (65,725) to 20.7 percent (17,156).

District 20 — Republican challenger Son Nguyen (23.7 percent, 7,401) finished second to incumbent Bill Quirk (D-Hayward) (46.5 percent, 14,535). Also running were Democrats Alexis Villalobos (20.5 percent, 6,397) and Vipan Singh Bajwa (9.4 percent, 2,948).

District 24 — Republican Peter Ohtaki (24.9 percent, 17,815) was unsuccessful in his bid to unseat incumbent Marc Berman (D-Palo Alto) (71.0 percent, 52,739). Also running was Libertarian Kennita Watson (5.0 percent, 3,746).

District 25 — Incumbent Kansen Chu (D-San Jose) is leaving to run for Santa Clara County supervisor. The crowded field for the open seat consists of Republican Bob Brunton (23.7 percent, 11,355) and Democrats Alex Lee (15.1 percent, 7,246), Anne Kepner (13.0 percent, 6,231), Anna Song (11.8 percent, 5,659), Carmen Montano (9.8 percent, 4,679), Natasha Gupta (8.7 percent, 4,180), Anthony Phan (7.8 percent, 3,747), Roman Reed (5.9 percent, 2,839), and Jim Canova (4.0 percent, 1,911).

District 27 — Incumbent Ash Kalra (D-San Jose) received 72.0 percent (35,225) to Republican G. Burt Lancaster’s 28.0 percent (13,688).

District 28 — Incumbent Evan Low (D-Campbell) finished with 68.1 percent (52,240) to Republican Carlos Rafael Cruz’s 26.4 percent (20,278) and no-party-preference candidate Sam Ross’ 5.5 percent (4,227).

District 29 — Republican Shomir Banerjee (27.4 percent, 26,870) unsuccessfully challenged incumbent Mark Stone (D-Monterey) (72.6 percent, 71,196).

District 34 — Incumbent Vince Fong (R-Bakersfield) handily beat Democrat Julie Solis, 75.0 percent (50,528) to 25.0 percent (16,834).

District 38 — Incumbent Christy Smith (D-Santa Clarita) is stepping down to run for the congressional seat vacated by Katie Hill. Contenders for the Assembly seat are Republicans Suzette Martinez Valladares (32.6 percent, 25,777) and Lucie Lapointe Volotzky (18.9 percent, 14,937) and Democrats Kelvin Driscoll (11.3 percent, 8,910), Annie Cho (11.5 percent, 9,125), Brandi Grace (11.3 percent, 8,910), Dina Cervantes (8.3 percent, 6,600) and Susan Christopher (6.1 percent, 4,845).

District 49 — Incumbent Ed Chau (D-Monterey Park) received 50.3 percent (23,720) to Republican challenger Burton Brink’s 26.0 percent (12,253). Also running were Democrats Bryan Mesinas Perez (12.5 percent, 5,873) and Priscilla Silva (11.3 percent, 5,309).

District 55 — Incumbent Phillip Chen (R-Brea) finished ahead of Democrat Andrew Rodriguez, 58.2 percent (43,998) to 41.8 percent (31,660).

District 66 — Incumbent Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance) was well ahead of Republican challenger Arthur Schaper, 63.8 percent (51,331) to 36.2 percent (29,080).

District 68 — Incumbent Steven Choi (R-Irvine) led with 45.5 percent (36,578) but may end up in a runoff with Democrat Melissa Fox (32.1 percent, 25,829). Also running were Democrat Eugene Fields (12.7 percent, 10,225) and Republican Benjamin Yu (9.7 percent, 7,830).

District 72 — Incumbent Tyler Diep (R-Westminster) and fellow Republican and former state senator Janet Nguyen appear to be headed for a runoff after finishing 25.9 percent (21,559) to 34.8 percent (28,956), respectively. Also running were Democrats Diedre Nguyen (24.4 percent, 20,273) and Bijan Mohseni (14.8 percent, 12,345).

District 77 — Republican June Yang Cutter appears to be headed for a runoff with incumbent Brian Maienschein (D-San Diego) after the two finished 44.2 percent (44,567) to 55.8 percent (56,201), respectively.

County Boards of Supervisors

Santa Clara County, District 3 — Kansen Chu, who gave up his Assembly seat to run for Board of Supervisors, was first with 33.48 percent (14,808), followed by intellectual property attorney Otto Lee with 28.37 percent (12,547) and are headed for a runoff. Magdalena Carrasco was third with 24.23 percent (10,714) and John Leyba was fourth with 13.92 percent (44,225). Dave Cortese left the seat to run for State Senate.

Santa Barbara County, District 1 — Incumbent Das Williams had 51.63 percent (7,920) to Laura Capps’ 46.84 percent (7,185). A former member of the Assembly, where he was also a member of the API Legislative Caucus, Williams was elected to the Board of Supervisors in 2016. Capps is president of the Santa Barbara School Board. Her parents, Lois and Walter Capps, both served in Congress.