Retired General Mashiko Joins Board of VOX Space

EL SEGUNDO — VOX Space, the subsidiary of Virgin Orbit that provides responsive and affordable launch services for the U.S.’ national security community, has welcomed a new member to its board of directors, Maj. Gen. (ret.) Susan Mashiko.

Mashiko’s 35-year career in the U.S. Air Force has spanned a variety of space and acquisition assignments, including serving as chief of the Programs Division in the Office of Special Projects and director of the Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicle Program.

She also served as the program executive officer for Environmental Satellites, MILSATCOM wing commander, vice commander of the Air Armament Center, vice commander of the Space and Missile Systems Center, and director of space acquisition in the Office of the Under Secretary of the Air Force.

Her final assignment was as the deputy director of the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), where she assisted the director and the principal deputy director in managing the strategic and tactical operations of the NRO.

After retiring from the Air Force in 2014, Mashiko established SKM Aerospace, which provides strategic level acquisition, program and programmatic advice on all aspects of the space sector — national security, Department of Defense (DoD) and civil.

Born in Glendale, Mashiko earned a bachelor’s degree in aeronautical engineering from the U.S. Air Force Academy and a Master of Science degree in electrical engineering from the Air Force Institute of Technology.

The first Japanese American woman to be promoted to flag rank, she was promoted to second lieutenant in 1980, first lieutenant in 1982, captain in 1984, major in 1991, lieutenant colonel in 1996, colonel in 2001, brigadier general in 2006 and major general in 2009.

Her major awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, and Air Force Commendation Medal.

“This is a very exciting time to join the VOX Space board, as the company’s flexible, responsive launch service unlocks some very interesting applications for our customer base,” said Mashiko. “The leadership team has a clear vision and focus on a new way of doing business. The national security community increasingly needs a service like LauncherOne, which can help enable new kinds of missions and ultimately foster a safer and more secure space environment.”

Mashiko will be replacing former board member Douglas Loverro, who moved on to join NASA as the agency’s new head of human spaceflight. The VOX Space Board also includes Michael C. Gass and Herbert F. Satterlee III.

“The VOX Space team is honored and fortunate to have such strong support from knowledgeable leaders in the industry. Their contributions are instrumental to the maturation of our company, as we get ready to provide amazing launch service capabilities to our customers,” said VOX Space President Mandy Vaughn. “I also thank Doug for his service to the board for the last two years, and I look forward to welcoming Maj. Gen. Mashiko to this powerhouse team.”

Before his retirement, Gass was the president and CEO of United Launch Alliance (ULA). He was the principal strategic leader who created the joint venture, spearheading Lockheed and Boeing company negotiations, regulatory approvals, and initial integration, and also providing leadership through the first eight years of outstanding company performance.

Satterlee is an accomplished executive with more than 40 years’ experience in the aerospace and defense industries. Prior to his retirement in 2017, he served as CEO of MDA Information Systems, which provided unique geospatial intelligence products to the Department of Defense and intelligence community. Previously, he led two technology startups as CEO and held several senior management positions at The Boeing Company.

