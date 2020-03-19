Ryan Morimune Appointed to Dept. of Corrections Post

SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom on March 10 announced the appointment of Ryan Morimune, 34, of Sacramento as chief of legislative affairs for administration at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, effective March 23.

The Office of Legislation provides executive policy advice and assistance on matters impacting the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Morimune has served as chief of staff and legislative director for State Sen. Steven Bradford (D-Gardena) since 2017. He was principal assistant in the office of Assemblymember Reginald Byron Jones-Sawyer (D-Los Angeles) from 2016 to 2017.

Morimune was press secretary and legislative aide in the Office of Assemblymember Susan Bonilla (D-Concord) from 2014 to 2016. He was a policy intern for the Assembly Committee on Accountability and Administrative Review and in the Office of Assemblymember Jim Frazier (D-Fairfield) from 2013 to 2014.

Morimune earned a Master of Arts degree in sociology with an emphasis on race, ethnic relations and criminology from CSU Sacramento.

This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $125,760. Morimune is a Democrat.