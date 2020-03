PACOIMA — The San Fernando Valley JACL has canceled the screening of Lane Nishikawa’s film “Our Lost Years” scheduled for Saturday, March 14, at the San Fernando Valley Japanese American Community Center.

The cancellation follows the decision by the SFV JACC Board of Directors to close the community center from March 5 to April 1 due to concerns over the coronavirus. There are no known cases within the SFVJACC community.

Plans to reschedule the screening will be announced at a later date.