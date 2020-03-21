Senior Nutrition Curbside Lunch Pickup at VJCC

Curbside lunch grab-and-go is available at the Venice Japanese Community Center, 12448 Braddock Dr., Los Angeles, Monday through Friday from 10:45 to 11:30 a.m.

All Senior Nutrition Program participants can continue to receive lunch. Park in the VJCC parking lot and remain in your vehicle. A volunteer will check you in and collect any donation ($2.50 per meal suggested). Meals will be delivered right to your car.

Call (310) 822-8885 to:

Place your orders for next week;

Join the program and place your first lunch order (you will be enrolled when you come to pick it up);

Arrange home delivery if you can’t make it to VJCC.