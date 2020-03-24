Signs of the Times

Supermarkets are among the essential businesses that remain open under California’s “shelter in place” directive, but there are plenty of reminders of the coronavirus crisis. Above: A sign at Tokyo Central in Gardena reminds customers to stay six feet apart at all times.

At Nijiya in Torrance, customers line up outside and are allowed in a few at a time so that they can keep their distance from each other. Below: Limits are placed on milk.

Above: A sign at Mitsuwa in Torrance limits purchases of rice. Other restricted items at Japanese grocery stores include eggs and ramen. Below: The dining areas at Mitsuwa (pictured), Nijiya and Tokyo Central are closed, but the dining establishments are open for take-out.

Photos by J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo