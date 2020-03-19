So-Phis Postpones Annual Fashion Show

So-Phis of Orange County announced on March 13 that they will be postponing their 62nd annual Fashion Show, which was to take place on April 4 in Anaheim.

Following is the statement from the board:

“So-Phis continues its commitment of doing the right thing in the midst of this pandemic situation. Like many of you, we have been monitoring the daily updates of the coronavirus (COVID-9) outbreak, staying abreast of state and local recommendations regarding public gatherings. We are saddened that we have made the difficult decision to postpone our annual Fashion Show, Luncheon and Boutique that was scheduled for April 4, 2020, at the Hilton of Anaheim.

“We will continue to monitor this unfortunate situation and will announce the date of our event once one can be established.

“We thank you for your incredible support of So-Phis. Our team will reach out to everyone within the next week to ask if you prefer to leave your donation with us and attend our rescheduled event or if you prefer to have your donation refunded. Should you have any questions, please contact [email protected]

“On behalf of our Fashion Show co-chairs, the So-Phis women and fashion show team/participants who have been working tirelessly to create yet another amazing event, we sincerely hope you will join us when we reschedule our Fashion Show as So-Phis continues to Hope, Dream, and Inspire…and Light the Way.

“Again, thank you for your support… “