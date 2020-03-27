Stores with Senior Hours

Keiro has posted the following information, which is current as of March 24.

In the midst of social distancing, people have been rushing to the stores to stock up on food and other essentials. This has left store shelves empty and at-risk groups such as older adults have a harder time getting supplies. Realizing that older adults and people with underlying heath conditions are more susceptible and impacted by COVID-19, stores are dedicating time for these groups to shop before opening to the general public.

• Target

7:00 – 8:00 a.m.

Wednesdays only

• Albertsons/Vons/Pavillons

7:00 – 9:00 a.m.

Tuesdays and Thursdays only

Vulnerable shoppers

• Whole Foods

7:00 – 8:00 a.m.

People 60+

• Gelson’s Markets

7:00 – 8:00 a.m.

People 65+

• Dollar General

First hour of store opening for older adults

Hours vary by location

• Smart & Final

7:00 – 8:00 a.m.

People 65+

• Walmart

6:00 – 7:00 a.m.

Tuesdays

People 60+

• Northgate Market

First hour of store opening for older adults

Hours vary by location

• Little Tokyo Marketplace

7:00 – 8:00 a.m.

People 65+ or with disabilities

Mondays – Wednesdays

ª Nijiya Market in Little Tokyo

8:30 – 9:00 a.m. Fridays only

• Mitsuwa Marketplace

One hour before store opening on Saturdays

60+ and expecting mothers

• Tokyo Central in Little Tokyo

8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Mon – Sun

65+

• City of Glendale

Grocery delivers for older adults

To use this service call (818) 548-4814

It is still recommended that older adults and vulnerable groups avoid crowds as much as possible. If you have friends or family nearby, ask them to do your shopping for you. If you find yourself needing supplies, take advantage of the stores that have designated hours for older adults. Continue to exercise social distancing and prevention practices while at the stores.

Here are some tips to stay safe and healthy at the store and when you get home:

• Practice social distancing

Try to stay 6 feet away from people

• Disinfect

Use a wipe on your hands and shopping cart before and after you shop

• Wash nonporous containers

Soap and water can kill the coronavirus, so clean plastic, glass, and metal before storing them away.

Other options include washing your hands well after putting groceries and other supplies away.

• Wash your hands, counter, and other surfaces

Clean these surfaces after putting groceries away

Soap and water work fine for this

• Wash produce with soap and water

Washing fruits and vegetables with soap and water can eliminate coronavirus

The risk of getting the virus from food is low

Hard-skinned produce can be scrubbed

Other produce (leafy greens) can be soaked in soapy water for 10 minutes and then rinsed

• Anyone can dial 211 to find resources available in their area.

• Avoid touching surfaces as much as possible.

Use your knuckle or a pen to touch ATM keys, buttons, or touchscreens

• Carry tissues with you to use when you touch frequently touched surfaces such as the gas pump.

• Avoid touching your face and wash your hands as soon as possible.

• Using cash at the grocery stores or other places may increase your risk of contracting COVID-19.

According to the World Health Organization, coronavirus can stay on money for a few days. If possible, try to use other payment methods such as Apple Pay or Google Pay instead of cash. If you don’t have these options, avoid touching your face after using cash or card and wash your hands thoroughly as soon as possible.

For more information, call Keiro at (213) 873-5700 or visit www.keiro.org.