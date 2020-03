PASADENA — Pasadena Buddhist Temple’s annual Sukiyaki Dinner Fundraiser, was scheduled for Saturday, March 21, but has been postponed.

“Regretfully, we are postponing our Sukiyaki Dinner until later in the year, due to concerns about the COVID-19 virus,” organizers said via Facebook. “We will be refunding all payments already made and apologize for any inconvenience.”

For more information on temple activities, visit: https://www.pasadenabuddhisttemple.org