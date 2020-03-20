Support Little Tokyo Businesses

Go Little Tokyo released the following statement on March 14.

We encourage everyone to stay safe and exercise caution amidst concernts regarding COVID-19.

Many Little Tokyo businesses remain open and need your support! Please consider supporting in the following ways:

1) Order takeout/delivery

2) Shop online

3) Buy gift cards

4) Write Google/Yelp reviews

5) Share a photo from a previous visit

6) Follow businesses on social media

7) Make a donation to community orgs

8) Spread the word about community orgs

9) Share our post/photos

10) Tag us in your posts!

Available on Chownow

Bad Son Tacos

Café Dulce

Edibol

Far Bar

Mike’s Deli

Prime Pizza

Suehiro Mini

Tanota Takoyaki

Available on Postmates

Bao Hiroo

Café Demitasse

Donatsu

Far Bar

Gong Cha

Hachioji Ramen

Hakata Ikkousha Ramen

Izakaya Fu-Ga

Jist Café

Men Oh Tokushima Ramen

Milk+T

Mr. Ramen

Prime Pizza

Rakkan Ramen

Rice & Nori

SKD Tofu House

Spitz

Teishokuya of Tokyo (T.O.T.)

The Escondite

Tsurumaru Udon Honpo

Twinkle Brown Sugar Tea

Zencu Sushi & Grill

Available on Doordash

Beard Papa

Bicycle Coffee

Chado Tea Room

Far Bar

Gong Cha

Hachioji Ramen

Hana Ichimonme

Las Galas

Men Oh Tokushima Ramen

Midori Matcha Café

Mitsuru Sushi & Grill

My Ramen Bar

Prime Pizza

Rakkan Ramen

Rice & Nori

Sake Dojo

Spitz

Sushi & Teri

Tea Master Matcha Café

Tenno Sushi

Twinkle Brown Sugar Tea

Available on Caviar

Bao Hiroo

Edibol

Jist Café

Men Oh Tokushima Rarmen

Prime Pizza

Rike

Spitz

Tsurumaru Udon Honpo

Yapa

Available on Uber Eats

Acai Hero

Beard Papa’s Sweets Café

Donatsu

It’s Boba Time

Jist Café

Men Oh Tokushima Ramen

Prime Pizza

Rakkan Ramen

Spitz

Suehiro Mini

Tsurumaru Udon Honpo

Available via Phone

Check online also and please be patient!

Aloha Café, (213) 346-9930

Azay, (213) 628-3431

Café Dulce, (213) 346-9910

Daikokuya, (213) 626-1680

Ebisu, (213) 613-1644

Gazen, (213) 613-1415

Kagura, (213) 680-9868

Kinjiro, (213) 229-8200

Kouraku, (213) 687-4972

Marugame Monzo, (213) 346-9762

Mitsuru Café, (213) 613-1028

Oomasa, (213) 623-9048

Oreno Yakiniku, (213) 680-0829

Orochon Ramen, (213) 617-1766

Shabu Shabu House, (213) 680-3890

Shojin, (213) 617-0305

Suehiro Café, (213) 626-9132

Sushi Gen, (213) 617-0552

Sushi Go 55, (213) 687-0777

Takoyaki Tanota, (213) 626-0481

Tamon Sushi, (213) 617-7839

Torigoya, (213) 687-0690

Not sure if your favorite business offers online ordering? Pick up the phone and give them a call! Send them a DM if they’re on social media! Make a plan to visit when it’s safe and you feel comfortable doing so!

Support Little Tokyo legacy businesses (follow/share/review):

Bunkado

Fugetsu-Do

Rafu Bussan

Rafu Shimpo

Shop Online

Animejungle.net

Anishindola.com

Bicyclecoffeeco.com

Bowlsla.com

Bunkadoonline.com

Cafedemitasse.com

CRFTbymaki.com

Janmstore.com

Japanesemonkeypants.com

Leolalace.com

Poketo.com

Popkiller.us

Rafumrket.com

Raggedythreads.com

RIF.la

Shopgoodsandservices.com

Shophobnob.com

Teamasteermatcha.com

Uspacela.com

Utsuwa.us

Please tag us in your posts and stories so we can continue to share on Go Little Tokyo! We’re sorry if we missed you in any of these lists. Feel free to DM or email us to let us know how we can support you!

Update: Temporarily Closed

Bae

Bicycle Coffee

Boteaga

Bunkado

Café Demitasse

Donatsu

Dot Dot Dot Wheel Cake

Japangeles

Jason Markk

Kasih

Kinokuniya L.A.

Kura Revolving Sushi Bar

Maruya

Mermaid

Mikawaya

Mitsuru Café

My Ramen Bar

Nirvana Bar & Grill

Oomasa

Sake Dojo

Teamaster Matcha Café

Torigoya

Wolf & Crane

For more information, visit www.golittletokyo.com or follow @golittletokyo on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.