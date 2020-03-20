Support Little Tokyo Businesses

Go Little Tokyo released the following statement on March 14.
We encourage everyone to stay safe and exercise caution amidst concernts regarding COVID-19.
Many Little Tokyo businesses remain open and need your support! Please consider supporting in the following ways:
1) Order takeout/delivery
2) Shop online
3) Buy gift cards
4) Write Google/Yelp reviews
5) Share a photo from a previous visit
6) Follow businesses on social media
7) Make a donation to community orgs
8) Spread the word about community orgs
9) Share our post/photos
10) Tag us in your posts!
Available on Chownow
Bad Son Tacos
Café Dulce
Edibol
Far Bar
Mike’s Deli
Prime Pizza
Suehiro Mini
Tanota Takoyaki
Available on Postmates
Bao Hiroo
Café Demitasse
Donatsu
Far Bar
Gong Cha
Hachioji Ramen
Hakata Ikkousha Ramen
Izakaya Fu-Ga
Jist Café
Men Oh Tokushima Ramen
Milk+T
Mr. Ramen
Prime Pizza
Rakkan Ramen
Rice & Nori
SKD Tofu House
Spitz
Teishokuya of Tokyo (T.O.T.)
The Escondite
Tsurumaru Udon Honpo
Twinkle Brown Sugar Tea
Zencu Sushi & Grill
Available on Doordash
Beard Papa
Bicycle Coffee
Chado Tea Room
Far Bar
Gong Cha
Hachioji Ramen
Hana Ichimonme
Las Galas
Men Oh Tokushima Ramen
Midori Matcha Café
Mitsuru Sushi & Grill
My Ramen Bar
Prime Pizza
Rakkan Ramen
Rice & Nori
Sake Dojo
Spitz
Sushi & Teri
Tea Master Matcha Café
Tenno Sushi
Twinkle Brown Sugar Tea
Available on Caviar
Bao Hiroo
Edibol
Jist Café
Men Oh Tokushima Rarmen
Prime Pizza
Rike
Spitz
Tsurumaru Udon Honpo
Yapa
Available on Uber Eats
Acai Hero
Beard Papa’s Sweets Café
Donatsu
It’s Boba Time
Jist Café
Men Oh Tokushima Ramen
Prime Pizza
Rakkan Ramen
Spitz
Suehiro Mini
Tsurumaru Udon Honpo
Available via Phone
Check online also and please be patient!
Aloha Café, (213) 346-9930
Azay, (213) 628-3431
Café Dulce, (213) 346-9910
Daikokuya, (213) 626-1680
Ebisu, (213) 613-1644
Gazen, (213) 613-1415
Kagura, (213) 680-9868
Kinjiro, (213) 229-8200
Kouraku, (213) 687-4972
Marugame Monzo, (213) 346-9762
Mitsuru Café, (213) 613-1028
Oomasa, (213) 623-9048
Oreno Yakiniku, (213) 680-0829
Orochon Ramen, (213) 617-1766
Shabu Shabu House, (213) 680-3890
Shojin, (213) 617-0305
Suehiro Café, (213) 626-9132
Sushi Gen, (213) 617-0552
Sushi Go 55, (213) 687-0777
Takoyaki Tanota, (213) 626-0481
Tamon Sushi, (213) 617-7839
Torigoya, (213) 687-0690
Not sure if your favorite business offers online ordering? Pick up the phone and give them a call! Send them a DM if they’re on social media! Make a plan to visit when it’s safe and you feel comfortable doing so!
Support Little Tokyo legacy businesses (follow/share/review):
Bunkado
Fugetsu-Do
Rafu Bussan
Rafu Shimpo
Shop Online
Please tag us in your posts and stories so we can continue to share on Go Little Tokyo! We’re sorry if we missed you in any of these lists. Feel free to DM or email us to let us know how we can support you!
Update: Temporarily Closed
Bae
Bicycle Coffee
Boteaga
Bunkado
Café Demitasse
Donatsu
Dot Dot Dot Wheel Cake
Japangeles
Jason Markk
Kasih
Kinokuniya L.A.
Kura Revolving Sushi Bar
Maruya
Mermaid
Mikawaya
Mitsuru Café
My Ramen Bar
Nirvana Bar & Grill
Oomasa
Sake Dojo
Teamaster Matcha Café
Torigoya
Wolf & Crane
For more information, visit www.golittletokyo.com or follow @golittletokyo on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.