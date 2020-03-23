Tanaka Farms Remains Open, Offers Curbside Pick-up

IRVINE — Tanaka Farms, located at 5380¾ University Dr. in Irvine, posted the following message on Monday:

“YES! WE ARE STILL OPEN! And we have lots of nutritious, delicious, farm-fresh produce! We are humbled and thankful for the outpouring of support from our community. Thank you!

“Our Produce Market Stand is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. We are a covered open-air market, and we have put a lot of precautions in place to ensure your safety, including:

“Disposable gloves provided for shopping.

“Hand sanitizer available for all to use.

“We have marked the ground to maintain social distancing while in line.

“We are sanitizing shopping baskets and countertops after each use.

“We are also offering online ordering with curbside pick-up.”

For more information, visit www.tanakafrms.com/curbsidepickup.