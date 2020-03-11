The Show Will Go On at East West Players

Snehal Desai, producing artistic director of East West Players, made the following announcement on Monday:

“Thinking about coronavirus (COVID-19) and coming to the theater? So are we. Like you, we are monitoring developments on the spread of COVID-19 on a daily basis. Your safety and well-being are our top priority.

“According to the County of Los Angeles Department of Public Health, there is no need to cancel public gatherings at this time. All performances of ‘Assassins’ are proceeding as scheduled.

“What we want you to know:

“If you feel unwell and/or symptomatic on your ticketed date, we ask that you stay home and let us know. If you have any exchange questions, please contact Audience Services Manager Meredith Patt at (213) 625-7000, or via email [email protected]

“We are following the CDC’s recommended health and hygiene guidelines by increasing our theatre-wide cleaning efforts. There will be hand sanitizer and tissues available for your convenience in our lobby.

“Should our performance dates and times change in compliance with local health authorities, we will contact ticket-holders by both phone and email.

“This incredibly talented company continues to work hard to produce this rare revival of Stephen Sondheim’s ‘Assassins.’ We remain thankful for your support.”

A darkly comic Tony Award winner that examines the motives of nine notorious Americans who took their shot at the president of the United States, “Assassins” explores the national fixation on celebrity and its violent intersection with the American Dream.

EWP is located at 120 Judge John Aiso St. in Little Tokyo. “Assassins” runs from March 12 to April 5, with opening night on Thursday, March 19, at 8 p.m. Pay-what-you-can performance on Friday, March 13, at 8 p.m. For more information, call (213) 625-7000 or visit www.eastwestplayers.org.