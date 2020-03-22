Update from Santo Market

SAN JOSE — Santo Market, 245 E. Taylor St. in San Jose Japantown, made the following announcement on Saturday:

“We are making some changes to keep everyone as safe as possible.

“Starting today, we will be your personal shopper! Come to our window with your shopping list or deli order and we will gather your items for you.

“Our new hours will be: Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Monday, closed.

“Stay safe and healthy!”

For more information, call (408) 295-5406 or visit http://santomarket.com/.