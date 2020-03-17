Update on S.F. Japantown Businesses

SAN FRANCISCO — The City and County of San Francisco, along with five other Bay Area counties (San Mateo, Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa and Marin), is under a “shelter in place” directive due to the coronavirus outbreak.

People are being asked to stay at home unless their work serves some kind of essential function. Activities such as going grocery shopping are permitted. Restaurants are limited to pick-up and delivery only.

In San Francisco Japantown, the following restaurants and stores are open as of March 17:

Andersen Bakery

Beque Korean Grill

Daiso

Kissako Tea

Kui Shin Bo

Marufuku

Mochill Mochi Donu

Nippon-ya

On the Bridge Restaurant

San Wang Restaurant

Seoul Garden

Soko Hardware

Suzu Noodle House

Takoyaki Yamachan

Udon Mugizo

Uji Time Dessert

Although many merchants are closed, everyone is asked to visit their websites and purchase gift cards/certificates that can be used at a later date.

Among the businesses that have closed temporarily is Benkyodo, a family-owned manju-ya that dates back to the establishment of Japantown at its present location in 1906.

“In light of the city guidance regarding COVID-19 (coronavirus), Benkyodo will be closed until further notice. Please stay safe and well,” the owners said via Facebook.

For more information on Japantown businesses, visit www.japantownsf.org.