Update on Yu-Ai Kai Services

SAN JOSE — On March 16, an announcement was made by the health officer of Santa Clara County directing all individuals living in the county to shelter at their place of residence, except that they may leave to provide or receive certain essential services or engage in certain essential activities and work for essential businesses.

Yu-Ai Kai meets Santa Clara County’s definition of an organization that provides essential services, such as food, shelter or social services for the economically disadvantaged in the community. As such, the Senior Day Services and Nutrition Programs to provide these necessary services for eniors will continue, with modifications to meet federal, state and local regulations and guidelines for social distancing and sanitation to minimize the chances of viral transmission.

However, Yu-Ai Kai, including Akiyama Wellness Center, is closed for activities, workshops, rentals, and events until further notice.

Update to Yu-Ai Kai services:

AARP tax preparation – canceled

Brown bag – canceled

Nutrition – on-site meals for pick-up (reservations required)

Meals on Wheels – active

Senior Day Services – active, but attendance is not recommended

Social service/case management – active

Support group – suspended

Activities/programs – suspended

Covia Market – canceled for the month of March

Family rentals – canceled

Special Events:

Yu-Ai Kai Lecture Series: Community Cookbooks Workshop – postponed

Volunteer Recognition Luncheon – postponed

Nihonmachi Fun Run – postponed

Yu-Ai Kai will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates, with apologies for any inconvenience. Everyone is encouraged to continue to follow safety measures set by the county and CDC. For questions and information regarding the coronavirus, refer to the Santa Clara Public Health Department website or the CDC website.

If you have any questions regarding Yu-Ai Kai programming, do not hesitate to call (408) 294-2505.