Updated List of Japantown Businesses That Are Open

SAN FRANCISCO — The Japantown Task Force has released the following list, current as of March 24, of restaurants (pick-up and delivery only) and stores that are still open during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Andersen Bakery
Belly Good Café & Crepe
Beque Korean Grill
Benihana
California Bank & Trust
Daiso
Hikari Bullet Train Sushi
Hinodeya Ramen
J Mart
Jitlada Thai
Kissako Tea
Marufuku
Mochill Mochi Donut
Nande-Ya
Nari
Nijiya Market
Pa’ina Lounge & Restaurant
Ramen Yamadaya
San Wang Restaurant
Sanpo
Sasa
Seoul Garden
Soko Hardware
Super Mira
Takoyaki Yamachan
Udon Mugizo
Union Bank
UPS Store
Waraku
Although many merchants are closed, everyone is asked to show support by visiting their websites and purchase gift cards/certificates that can be used at a later date.
For more information, visit www.japantownsf.org.