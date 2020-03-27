Updated List of Japantown Businesses That Are Open

SAN FRANCISCO — The Japantown Task Force has released the following list, current as of March 24, of restaurants (pick-up and delivery only) and stores that are still open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Andersen Bakery

Belly Good Café & Crepe

Beque Korean Grill

Benihana

California Bank & Trust

Daiso

Hikari Bullet Train Sushi

Hinodeya Ramen

J Mart

Jitlada Thai

Kissako Tea

Marufuku

Mochill Mochi Donut

Nande-Ya

Nari

Nijiya Market

Pa’ina Lounge & Restaurant

Ramen Yamadaya

San Wang Restaurant

Sanpo

Sasa

Seoul Garden

Soko Hardware

Super Mira

Takoyaki Yamachan

Udon Mugizo

Union Bank

UPS Store

Waraku

Although many merchants are closed, everyone is asked to show support by visiting their websites and purchase gift cards/certificates that can be used at a later date.

For more information, visit www.japantownsf.org.