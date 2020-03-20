Valley Japanese Community Center Announces Suspension of Classes

The Valley Japanese Community Center in Sun Valley announced that Valley Judo Institute, Valley Buddhist Temple, Valley Gakuen PTA and YK Ballet have temporarily suspended classes.

Check with your affiliate organization for notice of when they will resume.

“Please, everyone act responsibly and practice the self isolation,” VJCC said in a statement. “It’s not about you, it’s about everyone else. Stay safe and well during these trying times. Remember, it’s just a PAUSE for now. Thank you.”

For more information, call (818) 825-9583, email [email protected] or visit Valley Japanese Community Center on Facebook.