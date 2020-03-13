VJCC Announces Closure and Cancellations

The Venice Japanese Community Center issued the following announcement on March 13.

Due to recent developments and the growing concerns regarding the coronavirus, this month’s VJCC Executive Council Meeting, Spring Cleanup, Spring Bingo and RAP April Movie Night have been canceled.

Starting this Saturday, March 14, the VJCC will be closed until Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

We will continue to monitor the situation and we may extend the closure of the VJCC. We will provide updates as they are available. Please contact the VJCC office if you have any concerns or questions.

We feel these precautions will help protect our VJCC members.

For more information, call (310) 822-8885 or visit http://vjcc.com.