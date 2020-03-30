VJCC Resumes Grab & Go Lunches for Seniors

The Venice Japanese Community Center on Monday announced changes in its Senior Nutrition Program.

“Grab & Go” lunches are available Monday through Friday from 10:45 to 11 a.m.

VJCC laid out the following guidelines:

“In accordance with the ‘Safer at Home’ policy, meals must be picked up by a friend or family member under 65.

“When picking up. please have box/reusable grocery bag with your donation (suggested $2-$3) taped or clipped onto it in your trunk or on your back seat.

“Please leave a message at the VJCC to place order or arrange for home delivery: (310) 822-8885.

“Please call (323) 749-5384 to sign up for the Senior Nutrition Program.

“Due to the very fluid situation, we are extremely sorry about all of the changes.”

VJCC is located at 12448 Braddock Dr., Los Angeles.