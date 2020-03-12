West Covina Cherry Blossom Festival Postponed

WEST COVINA — The 2020 West Covina Cherry Blossom Festival, scheduled for Saturday, March 21, at West Covina Civic Center, has been postponed.

“Given the recent updates and ever-changing situation with the 2019 novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, the East San Gabriel Valley Japanese Community Center and the city of West Covina have made the difficult decision to postpone the West Covina Cherry Blossom Festival to Saturday, May 30, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the West Covina Civic Center,” organizers said in a statement.

The West Covina Civic Center is located at 1444 W. Garvey Ave. S. in West Covina. Admission is free. For more information, visit Info: http://westcovina.org.