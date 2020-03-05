Yu-Ai Kai’s Guidelines Regarding Coronavirus

SAN JOSE — Yu-Ai Kai has issued the following advisory regarding the coronavirus outbreak.

=*=

We want to assure you that Yu-Ai Kai is taking steps to protect the health and safety of our seniors and community.

It is understandable to have concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-19). Currently, the health risk to the public in California from the coronavirus remains low. However, given our connectedness to the rest of the world, we have always understood that a fast-spreading infectious disease could affect California.

To keep our environment, community, and especially our senior population safe, Yu-Ai Kai has decided to take a conservative approach by following the precautions outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

We are asking those who have traveled to and/or transited through the following countries: China, Hong Kong, Iran, Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan, to self-quarantine for three weeks upon their return. Please be self-aware of any cold and flu-like symptoms and the chance of contracting or being a carrier of the virus. If you are concerned about any flu-like symptoms, please contact your primary care physician.

Steps to Protect Yourself:

– Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and/or clean your hands often with an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

– Do not touch eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

– Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when coughing or sneezing (or an elbow or shoulder if no tissue is available). Discard tissue and wash your hands.

– Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs with household sprays or wipes.

– Avoid people who are sick.

– Stay home if sick, and limit contact with others as much as possible. Do not return to Yu-Ai Kai until you no longer have a fever and are free from other symptoms for at least 24 hours without medication.

– Have your prescriptions filled and keep extra food in your house.

To learn more about the Coronavirus (COVID-19), please reference the CDC’s website:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Should you have any questions or concerns, please contact Ayumi Kodama, RN at (408) 294-2505, or [email protected]