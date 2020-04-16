Bank of the Orient Donates 10,000 Masks to Stanford Hospital

SAN FRANCISCO – The Bank of the Orient has donated 10,000 face masks to Stanford Health Care (Stanford Hospital) to aid the medical facility’s effort to provide one form of protective gear to their medical staff who are on the front lines combating the coronavirus.

Bank of the Orient, with almost five decades of providing financial services to the San Francisco Bay Area communities, is honored to be given the opportunity to play a role in helping to combat the spread of COVID-19. The bank and the Board of Directors recognize Stanford Hospital as one of the top hospitals in the country and is grateful for the opportunity to offer medical staff face masks as one form of protective gear to healthcare workers.

Consistently ranked one of the top medical facilities in the country, in the battle against the coronavirus, Stanford Health Care recently achieved a medical milestone, developing a new COVID-19 test for its doctors, nurses and other health care workers. This test not only lets Stanford learn who has been infected, but also determines who might carry antibodies that would protect them from re-infection. Stanford is hoping to expand this unique test to include more people in the very near future.

On behalf of Stanford Health Care, a program manager was grateful for the Bank’s generous donation of face masks to Stanford Health Care during this challenging time.

Guanlin Chen, a director of the bank and a Stanford alumnus, said that the bank values its social responsibility in the community it serves given the current difficult time.

Founded in 1971, the Bank of the Orient was the Asian community bank in Northern California. With branches in Xiamen, China, Honolulu and throughout the Bay Area, the bank has now expanded its reach to include clients from all communities in addition to its core base of Asian Americans.

For more information, contact Pearl Shew-Woo, senior vice president and human resources officer, at (415) 338-0629.