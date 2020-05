With beaches opening up north in Ventura County and south in Orange County this past weekend, crowds of people came out to enjoy the unseasonable warm weather, but this was the contrasting scene at Torrance Beach due to restrictions in Los Angeles County. People are prohibited from even walking on the public sidewalk overlooking the beach, which remains closed to pedestrians to combat the COVID-19 spread. (MARIO GERSHOM REYES/Rafu Shimpo)

