Body Found in Little Tokyo

The body of an unidentified African American man was found early Sunday morning (April 19) in Little Tokyo near the juncture between Japanese Village Plaza and the Little Tokyo Mall. Los Angeles Police Department investigators report that what was initially thought to be a suicide more likely occurred when the man tried to gain entry into the Second Street building by climbing up the side and accidentally fell to his death. In November 2015 in the same area, a young man apparently jumped to his death from the parking structure on First Street adjacent to the Miyako Hotel. (Photo by Steve Nagano)

