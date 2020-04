Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance) will host a Virtual Town Hall, a livestreamed event, on Thursday, April 16, at 2 p.m. on his Facebook page.

He will be joined by Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Torrance) and State Sen. Ben Allen (D-Redondo Beach).

They will be covering issues around COVID-19, including information on both federal and state programs that are critically needed at this time. Questions may be left in the comments section below the announcement of the town hall.