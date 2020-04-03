Crazy Talented Asians: The Stay-at-Home Edition will be presented online Sunday, April 5, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Instead of their popular stage show, East West Players and AJ Rafael team up again to bring you something to help you smile during these tough times. Tune into EWP’s Facebook page for some of your fave CTA and EWP artists sharing music, laughs, and more from the safety of their homes.

The lineup: Jasmine Rafael, Justine Rafael, Alyssa Navarro, Paul Dateh, Andrea Somera, Scott Takeda, Kevin Trinio Perdido, Joan Almedilla, Deedee Magno Hall. More special guests to be announced.