Digital Town Hall: ‘Asian Americans in the Time of COVID-19’

In connection with the upcoming PBS series “Asian Americans,” the Center for Asian American Media (CAAM), WETA, and Asian American community leaders will host a digital town hall exploring how lessons from Asian American history can help us understand the experience of Asian Americans in the time of COVID-19.

The town hall will take place on Thursday, April 30, at 5 p.m. PST, 8 p.m. EST.

Participants to include:

Rep. Judy Chu (D-Pasadena)

Comedian Hari Kondabolu

Writer Viet Thanh Nguyen

Journalist Amna Nawaz (moderator)

Series producer Renee Tajima-Peña

Series narrator and actor Tamlyn Tomita

Philanthropist Darren Walker

Journalist and activist Helen Zia

Asian American Journalists Association Executive Director Naomi Tacuyan Underwood

How to watch on Facebook Live:

1. “Like” the Facebook Page at http://facebook.com/caamedia so that CAAM’s Facebook Live shows up in your feed

2. Adjust your “Following” settings to receive a notification when show goes live

3. If you don’t have a Facebook account, you can still join by tuning into Facebook Video at https://www.facebook.com/pg/CAAMedia/videos/, where the live video will stream from

“Asian Americans,” a five-part documentary that will air on PBS beginning May 11 and 12, and stream on all PBS platforms timed to the premiere, explores through individual lives and personal histories the impact Asian Americans have had on the country, and how they continue to influence society and culture.