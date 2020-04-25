Downtown Drive-By Protest

Several dozen protesters in vehicles waved American flags and displayed signs on Wednesday as they drove past Los Angeles City Hall at noon as part of Operation Gridlock. Organizers said the protest was meant to urge local authorities to start reopening California, amid widespread unemployment.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 66 new deaths and 1,318 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Forty-eight people who died were over the age of 65; 13 people who died were between the ages of 41 to 65, and two people who died were between the ages of 18 to 40.

MARIO GERSHOM REYES/Rafu Shimpo