Effects of the ‘Stay at Home’ Mandate

Only a month ago, our lives were busy, going to birthday parties, celebrating anniversaries, attending weddings, watching sporting events, etc.

Then the world stopped, the “Stay at Home” mandate was ordered on Thursday, March 19. All the fun times with family and friends became a distant memory.

Most of us are hunkered down inside our homes, but there are still family-run businesses that need to survive. These local landmarks have been in our community for decades.

We often visited these institutions when our schedules were filled each day. The recipients of the manju or sushi always thought of them as a special treat from one of these two establishments.

Please support these two South Bay mainstays. We need them to continue their trades so that they brighten up the events we will be attending after the mandate is lifted.

— MARK NAKAKIHARA

Sakuraya (Japanese Confectionery)

16134 S. Western Ave.

Gardena, CA 90247

(310) 323-7117

Owners: Mas and Yuki Fujita

(Call for hours, closed on Tuesdays)

Sakae Sushi

1601 W. Redondo Beach Blvd. #112

Gardena, CA. 90247

(310) 532-4550

Owners: Tani Family

(Temporarily closed through end of April)\

Photos by GWEN MURANAKA/Rafu Shimpo