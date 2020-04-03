First Post on Facebook

Hiroshi Yamauchi, seated in one of his booths at Kouraku on Second Street in Little Tokyo, writes his first message to customers on Facebook, sharing his gratitude to young leaders who are working to support small business owners:

“In these dark times in Little Tokyo, young people are coming to me and saying, ‘We are here for you in this time, let’s fight through this together.’ And thanks to their help Facebook, UberEats, new promotional photos, all of this has been set up for Kouraku … I urge all of you to support Little Tokyo at this time. Not just for the Kouraku of right now but for these young people’s future.”

Kouraku is open seven days a week for take-out and delivery.

Photo by MARIKO LOCHRIDGE