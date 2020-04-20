Former Hawaii State Rep. Dennis Yamada Dies at 75

HONOLULU – Hawaii Gov. David Ige and State Senate President Ronald D. Kouchi offered their condolences April 16 to the family and loved ones of former State Rep. Dennis R. Yamada, who died on April 12 at the age of 75.

Yamada served six terms as a state representative from Kauai, starting in 1970 through 1982, serving as chair of the House Consumer Protection & Commerce Committee from 1972 through 1978. He also served as chair of the House Judiciary Committee from 1978 through 1980, and House majority leader from 1980 through 1982.

“Dawn and I join the community in mourning the loss of former Rep. Yamada. We thank him for the years he dedicated to proudly serving the people of Kauai and our state,” said Ige.

“The state has lost a dedicated public servant who tried to steer public policy to positively affect the people of Hawaii – through his leadership and service as a state representative, University of Hawaii regent, and chair of the Public Utilities Commission,” said Kouchi.

Ige will issue a flag order for the day of Yamada’s memorial service, which has not yet been confirmed.