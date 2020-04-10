Free Online Event with George Takei and Facing History

Facing History presents actor and activist George Takei in an online conversation, “Standing Up to Racism: Then and Now,” on Tuesday, April 14, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

Takei, who is prominently featured in the documentary “And Then They Came for Us,” will discuss his family’s wrongful incarceration during World War II and the anti-Asian racism on the rise today in connection with the coronavirus pandemic.

To join the free livestream, you need to register. Click here.

“It was a failure of American democracy, and yet because most Americans are not aware of that dark chapter of American history, it’s about to be repeated,” said Takei.

Facing History is making the film available as a teaching resource. If you are a high school teacher looking for material on the incarceration of Japanese Americans, click here. Additional resources for teachers are available here.

All users have always been granted free registration on the Facing History site to watch the entire video collection. In recent weeks with teachers moving their classrooms online due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Facing History has temporarily relaxed the password requirement. Users can now click on the “Bypass this step and access content now” link to immediately watch the film.

In 2019, “And Then They Came for Us” was successfully broadcast widely on public television in May during Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. It is being offered again for 2020 broadcast on the following dates.

World PBS

Monday, May 18, at 7 p.m. and midnight (ET)

Tuesday May 19, at 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. (ET)

Vegas PBS

Saturday, April 11, at 3 p.m.

WTTW in Chicago

Sunday, May 17, at 9:30 p.m.

“And Then They Came for Us” can also be streamed through Vimeo on Demand.

To purchase for personal use, click here. To purchase the film for community organizations, high schools and public libraries, community colleges, colleges and universities, click here.