Fresh Return to Business

The farmers’ market at Wilson Park in Torrance has reopened on Tuesdays and Saturdays, with strict social distancing rules in effect. Kevin Yasutomi, whose family has been farming for 26 years, is among the vendors offer­ing fresh food and produce. “The shutdown has hit us hard, so we’re doing what we can to make do,” he said.

Shin Okano, known locally as the Rice Man, offers a variety of Koda Farms rice.

Hand sanitizing stations are placed throughout the area, a limited number of patrons are admitted at a time, and the elderly are encouraged to stay home.

Photos by GWEN MURANAKA/Rafu Shimpo